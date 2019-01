On Friday, January 25, 2019, at approximately 9:45 a.m., firefighters from NAS Patuxent River and Bay District responded to building 1452, on the Patuxent River Naval Air Station for the reported electrical odor.

Units on scene reported a working fire on the first floor of the barracks, and were searching for extensions.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and found no extensions.

Units returned to service in under 45 minutes.