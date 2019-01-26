Ridge House Fire Under Investigation

January 26, 2019

On Sunday, January 20, 2019 at approximately 12:15 p.m., firefighters from Ridge, Bay District, Second District and Seventh District responded to 13311 Point Lookout Road in Ridge, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single family residence with nothing evident from all four sides of the structure.

After further investigation, firefighters notice smoke coming from a bathroom vent. extinguished a small fire. The fire was contained to the bathroom.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. Updates will be provided when they become available.




