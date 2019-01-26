Ernest Webster Dyson died on January 20, 2019. He was born on Oct 4, 1920 to Thomas and Lucy Dyson of Pearson, Maryland.

Ernest was married to his lovely wife Amanda Barnes on April 9, 1942. After serving in the US Army during World War II he returned to Maryland and became employed at the University of Maryland (Agricultural Experimental Station). While Patuxent Naval Air Base was being constructed, he served as a First Aid and Safety Technician. After the construction of the Naval Air Station he worked as a broiler operator until he retired on October 1, 1982.

Hobbies that he enjoyed were singing, fishing and crabbing at St. Mary’s River. He truly took pride in his boats. Other activities he enjoyed were making home made wine, playing cards, walking, riding his bike, which he did until his mid-nineties. He spent much time at nursing homes and as he would say, “”checking on the older ones.””

His wife Amanda of which twelve children were born preceded him in death on December 27, 2004. He is survived by his children Harold Dyson (Willie) of Waldorf, MD, Barbara Plater of New Carrolton, MD, Thelma Robinson of Park Hall, MD, Marva Dyson of Lexington Park, MD, Evelyn Dyson of Lexington Park, MD, Ruby Dyson of Bowie, MD, Harriet Dyson of Park Hall, MD, Jerry Dyson (Linda) of Park Hall, MD, Ellis Dyson (Deborah) of Upper Marlboro, MD and Carlton Dyson (Carolyn) of Lexington Park, MD. His two children Ernest (Florence) and Shirlene (James), his brothers Thomas, Charles, Carroll, Gibbons, James, Richard, Russell and his sisters Edith, Grace, Agnes and Dorothy preceded him in death. His only surviving sibling, Leroy, resides in New York.

He is survived by twenty-six grandchildren (preceded in death by Dustin Dyson), thirty-six great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

One who lived two years short of a century accumulated a large family, many close friends and acquaintances. He will truly be missed by them all!

Family and friends will unite on Saturday, January 26, 2019 for visitation at 10 am until time of service at 11:30 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD. Interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.