“Deeply Missed, Forever Loved” Our Dearest Baby Boy Shaheem Massai Barber was called home into the arms of Our Lord on January 18, 2019. How very softly you tiptoed into the world, almost silently. Only a moment you stayed but what an imprint your footprints have left on our hearts. Baby Shaheem was born on the 23rd day of November 2018 in Clinton Maryland, weighing 6 lbs. 4 oz.

He is preceded in death by Great-Grandparents (Maternal) Thomas “Lloyd” Weldon Jones and Shirley Ann Goldring; (Paternal) Sharon Nasella, Sonny Price and Evelyn Barber. Shaheem is the cherished son of Syrez Barber and Imani Dorsey; his big brother, Jace Glover; Great Grand-parents, (Maternal) Ricardo and Sharon Greenwell, Dwight Smith, Ray and Jaqueline Wilson and Lawrence White Sr.; Maternal Grandparents, Thomas and Shawnta Jones, Lawrence, Jr. and Lavon White; Paternal Grandparents, Marvin and Sandra Carroll, Rodney Barber; Uncles Dwayne Barber, Lawrence White III, Raiquan Barber, Aaron Fleming, Akiva Kelton, Kieron Barber and Thomas “Rashad” Jones; Aunts Felicia Fleming, Stephanie Fleming, Inajah Jones, Blessyn White; Great Aunt Courtney Hughes and a host of cousins and very close friends and other family members.

Although we only had Shaheem for eight-weeks we will forever be grateful for the time and memories we shared with him. Syrez and Imani would like to personally thank everyone for all the love, compassion and support during this rough time. The two of them would like to extend a special thank you to Shaheem’s Godparents, Melissa Woodland, ZeQuay Tillman and Jada Pointer.

Family and friends will unite on Friday, January 25, 2019 for visitation at 10 am until time of service at 11 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD. Interment to follow at Heritage Memorial Cemetery, 13472 Poplar Hill Road, Waldorf Md. 20601.