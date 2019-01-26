Joseph Jackson Holly, 100 years old of Leonardtown, MD, known to many as Daddy, Pop, Pop Pop, Mr. Jack and Mr. Holly to his family and friends, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a brief illness on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. Jack was born on June 29, 1918 to the late William Jackson and Annie Plowden Holly in Redgate, Maryland. He was educated at Red Gate School.

On November 19, 1939, Jack married the love of his life, Elizabeth Brooks Holly at Our Lady’s Catholic Church in Medley’s Neck, Maryland. They were married for 75 blessed years before Elizabeth passed away in 2015. From this union, they had nine children, Charles (Jerry -deceased), Joseph (Joe), William, James (Richard), Thomas (deceased), Charles (Charlie), John (Johnny), Anna and Baby Girl Holly (deceased).

Jack worked for many years on a farm owned by Victor and Billy Brubacher in Medley’s Neck, MD. When Jack left the farm life, he went on to work at St. Mary’s Ice and Fuel in Leonardtown, MD for over 40 years. Upon retirement, Jack had more time to really enjoy the outdoors. Early in retirement, he spent quality time in his garden, growing beautiful vegetables and sharing them with the family. He maintained and groomed his flowerbeds and lawn. He even continued driving until his mid 90’s. Later in life, he was not able to do the things that he once enjoyed, so he started watching his favorite TV shows, Family Feud with Steve Harvey, Judge Judy, Western Movies, Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals.

Jack was a dedicated and faithful member of Our Lady’s Church in Medley’s Neck, Maryland. He has served the Lord, his entire life at Our Lady’s and was baptized and married at this church. He prayed the “Rosary” faithfully and was able to attend this past Christmas Mass.

On April 17, 2008, Jack and other family members were invited to participate at the Papal Mass at the Nationals Stadium in Washington, DC. Jack was a “Gift Bearer” and was able to walk and meet Pope Benedict XVI face to face. He said “God Bless You” and presented him with a set of blessed Rosary beads from Rome.

On June 15, 2014, Jack and Elizabeth and other family members were participants of the Jubilarian Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC. They celebrated 75 years of marriage with His Eminence Donald Cardinal Wuerl and were Gift Bearers at the Mass.

Jack leaves to cherish his memories, his loving sons, Joseph, Charles, William Sr. (Alice), Richard (Rosalee), John Sr. (Cynthia), one loving daughter Anna (Robert), and daughter-in-law Mary Ola Brooks. He has 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins and friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents William and Annie Holly, his wife, Elizabeth Holly, two sons Charles A. Brooks and Thomas E. Holly, daughter-in-law Cecilia “Pete” Holly, grandson Jevon Holly and daughter, Baby Girl Holly.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 31, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in Our Lady’s Church at Medley’s Neck Leonardtown, MD where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Father John Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

