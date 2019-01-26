Helen Louise Burroughs Buckler, 86 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on January 23, 2019 in Leonardtown, MD. She was the daughter of the late James Wilson Burroughs Sr. and the late Grace Mae Cusic. Helen was born in Oraville, MD on June 20, 1932. She was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and attended St. Joseph Catholic School. She was a homemaker, loved to garden, and loved to cook, her potato salad was her specialty among her family and friends. Back in her younger years, Helen enjoyed playing the guitar and the mandolin. Her husband also played the guitar while she harmonized with him. She was a great card player and liked to play the card game “Pitch”. She also loved to enjoy eating seafood, especially soft crabs. Helen was also a Charter Member of the Mechanicsville Women of Moose 495.

In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased in death by her husband, James Oscar Buckler in 2001, whom she was married to for 47 years; her siblings, Alberta Spalding, Leonard (Len) Burroughs, James Wilson (Bob) Burroughs, Benjamin (Terrapin) Burroughs and Paul (Ledgel) Burroughs; and son-in-law, Buttons Guy. She is survived by her children, Brenda L. Johnson (Jimmy) of Prince Frederick, MD, Joy D. Guy, James (Jimbo) P. Buckler (Cathy) and Duane G. Buckler (Melissa) all of Mechanicsville, MD; grandchildren, Joshua Johnson, Jamie Guy (Amber), Bradley Guy (Kim), Amanda Buckler, Brandon Buckler, Alexi Buckler, Lane Buckler; great-grandchildren, Rylie Guy, Brooke Guy, Brody Guy, Zach Guy, Lou Lou Guy, Annie Guy, Emi Guy, Baylee Keel, PJ Keel and Denton Keel; one step-granddaughter Taylor Spencer, one nephew LeRoy Spalding Jr. and her extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, January 27, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm with Prayers at 4:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral services will be on Monday, January 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with Deacon Joseph Lloyd officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Pallbearers will be: Jamie Guy, Bradley Guy, Amanda Buckler, Brandon Buckler, Joshua Johnson and LeRoy Spalding Jr.

Memorial donations may be made to: St. Mary’s Nursing Center, 2185 Peabody Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or The American Diabetes Association, P. O. Box 1131, Fairfax, VA 22038-1131.

