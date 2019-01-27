2-Alarm Fire in Prince Georges County

January 27, 2019

On Saturday, January 26, 2019 at approximately 6:30 p.m., firefighters from Prince Georges County, Anne Arundel County and surround companies responded to 5664 Columbia Park Drive in Cheverly, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find smoke showing from a approximate 120 x 100 building. Units shortly evacuated from interior operations set up for defensive exterior operations only due to a partial roof collapse.

No injuries were reported.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided as they become available.


