Goyena Macaranas Boucher (Lola)

January 27, 2019

Goyena Macaranas Boucher (Lola) Born to Benito and Virginia Macaranas on October 7, 1958. Lola passed peacefully at home on January 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Lola was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister and cherished friend.

Lola is survived by her husband Vincent Boucher; daughters Renee Basile (Joe) and Marisa Lebow (Damian); grandchildren Dominic, Damian and Ella; brother Glenn Macaranas (Sharon), sisters Grace Macaranas and Gay Grevell (Phil). Lola also leaves behind many loving relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held on January, 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m., to 11:00 a.m., and 5:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on January, 29, at 11:00 a.m.

