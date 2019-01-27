Goyena Macaranas Boucher (Lola) Born to Benito and Virginia Macaranas on October 7, 1958. Lola passed peacefully at home on January 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Lola was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister and cherished friend.

Lola is survived by her husband Vincent Boucher; daughters Renee Basile (Joe) and Marisa Lebow (Damian); grandchildren Dominic, Damian and Ella; brother Glenn Macaranas (Sharon), sisters Grace Macaranas and Gay Grevell (Phil). Lola also leaves behind many loving relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held on January, 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m., to 11:00 a.m., and 5:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on January, 29, at 11:00 a.m.