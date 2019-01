Scenia “Brandy” Wakita Cook, 57,

Scenia “Brandy” Wakita Cook, age 57, of Lothian Maryland, went to the Lord on Wednesday January 23, 2019 after her battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Born Scenia Wakita Davis on February 08, 1961 in Michigan.

She is preceded in death by her parents Henry Young Davis Sr. and Melba Jean Welborn; her daughter Bobbi Jean Sears; her brothers Henry Young Davis Jr. and Benjamin Waxmanski; and her sister Donna Garrett. Scenia is survived by her husband of 30 years Thomas W. Cook Sr. of Lothian, MD; her daughter Monica Foss of Waldorf, MD; her sons in law Dana Sears of Tracys Landing, MD and Ryan Foss of Waldorf, MD; her grandchildren Breanna Sears of Crofton, MD, Jacob Sears and Andrew Sears of Tracys Landing, MD; her brothers Charles Davis, Jimmy Davis and David Garrett of Georgia, Noah Davis of California; her sister Terri Hays of Massachusetts; and her aunt Aline Purdy of Georgia.

Scenia was loved by many, to know her was to love her. She will be remembered for her joyous laugh and her devotion to her family and friends.

A service will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road Waldorf MD, 20601 on Saturday February 02, 2019 at 1pm. Flowers can be sent to Calvary United Methodist Church, Waldorf, MD, 301-645-5247.