Jeffrey William “Jeff” Arnheim, 53, of Huntingtown passed away January 22, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born November 6, 1965 in Maryland to Donald and Shirley (Komsa) Arnheim. Jeff was raised in Lanham and graduated from DeMatha High School. He was the owner and operator of Custom Tile & Marble Works in Huntingtown. Jeff married his wife Bonnie on February 19, 2005 and he lived in Huntingtown for 16 years. Jeff enjoyed salt water fish, trains, dancing, barbequing and cooking, playing guitar and banjo, his dogs Melvin and Lou and vacationing in North Carolina and Virginia Beach. He also enjoyed his square foot vegetable garden and most of all spending time with this family, especially his daughter Angela and his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie Arnheim, daughter Angela Grace Arnheim of Harwood, step children Elizabeth Sloan and husband Paul of Dundalk and Matthew McKnew of Odenton, grandchildren Gavin Nash and Evan McKnew and his mother Shirley Arnheim of Huntingtown. Jeff was preceded in death by his father Donald Arnheim.