Donald C. Parthree went home to heaven on Friday, January 25, 2019. He was born on June 25, 1937 in Baltimore, Maryland and was the son of Lt. Col. Clyde N. and Mary E. Parthree.

Don grew up in Baltimore and Northern Virginia and married his high school sweetheart. They settled their young family in Waldorf, Maryland in 1967.

He had many careers, he owned a service station with his father, later delivered Coca Cola for many years, and retired from the Linemark Printing. After retirement, he was still very active and worked part time at King George’s Hardware and at Sherwin Williams Paint Store.

He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of St. Charles where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and Youth Leader. He loved being a church greeter and serving Wednesday night dinners. He was a great jokester and gave great hugs. He also enjoyed walking and socializing with the mall walkers, working crossword puzzles daily, and watching old TV show reruns.

He was well cared for the last few years at Sage Point Gardens Assisted Living where everyone there became his family. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and visits with his great grandsons.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia, and his son, Gregory.

He is survived by his daughters, Dawn Nevitt and her husband Bill, Cindy Blass and her husband Marty; his grandchildren, Bobby and Andy Nevitt, Ethan Blass and his wife Bonnie, Jessica and Kayla Parthree, and Sydney Jordan; and his great grandsons, Bennett, Brooks, Beau, and Gregory.

Visitation on Thursday, January 31, 2019 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM and Funeral Services on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 10AM at First Baptist Church of St. Charles, 136 Stoddert Avenue, Waldorf, Maryland 20602. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sage Point Gardens Assisted Living OR First Baptist Church of St. Charles.