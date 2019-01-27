John William Langley, Jr., 86

John William Langley, Jr., age 86 of Bryantown, Maryland, died January 24, 2019 at Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton, Maryland.

John was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served from 1953-1961. In his early years, he worked on slot machines and enjoyed working on cars. He was also a member of St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic Church.

He was the son of John William Langley Sr. and Margaret Catherine Edelen Langley. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, William DeSales Langley and his sister, Mary Catherine Coates.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rose Marie Langley.

Friends received on Monday, February 4, 2019 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 11AM at St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, Maryland 20617. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions are asked to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, Maryland 20617.