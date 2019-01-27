Roger Dean Fallin, 71

Roger Dean Fallin, age 71 of Port Tobacco, Maryland, died January 22, 2019 at his residence with Hospice.

Roger was a retired Correctional Officer with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after 20 years of service and a member of First Baptist Church of La Plata. He was the drummer in a few successful bands including Bullet, Blitz, and the Dagenites.

He was the son of Wayland Haley Fallin and Rena Elsie Walls Fallin. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, William “Bill” Fallin and his sister, Patricia Wagner.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Fallin; his son, Roger Dean Fallin Jr.; his daughters, Jamie Lea Hall, Brittany Lynn Fallin, Tracy Newman, and Tina Prenni-Igo; his brothers, Wayne Fallin and Creig Fallin; his sister, Barbara Miller; his grandchildren, Lincoln Hall, Austin Fallin, Lily Newman, Tate Newman, Henry Newman, Bryce Zimmerman, Tristen Zimmerman, and Rain Igo.

Friends received on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM and where Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 10AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment at Mt. Rest Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Roger’s name are asked to Hospice of Charles County (2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603) OR American Cancer Society (PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123-1718).