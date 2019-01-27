James Sidney “Sid” Coombs, 80, of Suffolk, Virginia, and formally of Indian Head, Maryland, passed away on January 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born on August 9, 1938 in Pomfret, Maryland, he was the son of the late Dorothy M. Welch Coombs and Walter E. Coombs. Sid served in the U. S. Army until he was Honorably Discharged in 1962. He then worked for the A&P grocery store, Shoppers Warehouse, and then the IGA Store in La Plata, Maryland where he served as Produce Manager. During his retirement, Sid enjoyed visiting with his family and friends, playing cards, bingo, fishing, and working in his garden.

In addition to his parents, Sid was preceded in death by his loving wife Joyce Marie Colona Coombs and siblings Kenneth Coombs, Lawrence Coombs, Mickey Coombs, and Shirley Chilton.

He is survived by his children Daniel (Victoria) Coombs of Lusby, Maryland, Patricia (Tim) Treat of Woodstock, Georgia, Stacy (Christina) Coombs of Lusby, Maryland, Candy (Todd) Treat of Suffolk, Virginia, and Jamie (Mary Jane) Luttrell of White Plains, Maryland along with his siblings, Joan (Andy) Palka of Montross, Virginia, and Rudy Coombs of Springfield, Oregon. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, along with many brother and sister-in-laws, nephews and nieces whom were all very special to him.

Pallbearers will be Ronald Prasser, Ryan O’Leary, Bryan Dulin, Jonathan Dulin, Reed Faasan, and Andrew Palka.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 from 2PM to 4PM and from 6PM to 8PM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646 where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 10AM.

Interment to follow at All Faith Church Cemetery in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 816 Greenbrier Circle #205 Chesapeake, Virginia 23320.