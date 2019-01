On Friday, January 25, 2019, Huntley passed away at his residence in Waldorf, Md.

Friends may unite with the family on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of service 11:00 am at the BRISCOE-TONIC FUNERAL HOME located at 38576 Brett Way in Mechanicsville, MD.

Interment will follow at Heritage Cemetery in Waldorf, MD.