Karan Angela East, 53, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on January 20, 2019 in Charlotte Hall, MD. Karan was born on November 16, 1965 in Washington, DC to Lawrence Lewis East and Grace King. Karan worked at Captain Billy’s and as a plant operator at the Morgantown Generating Station. Karan was an avid lover of anything outdoors including gardening and landscaping. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Karan is survived by her children, Angela M. Sapp (Maurice Kerns), Roy R. Sapp Jr. (Yasmin Gonzalez). and Andrew M. Sapp (Lindsey Sapp). Also surviving are her parents, her step mother, Sharon East, her siblings, Gloria Long, Diane East, Betty Ann East, Lawrence East, many nieces and nephews and three grandchildren.

There will be a Life Celebration Memorial Gathering on Tuesday, January 29th from 11am to 12pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD with a Life Celebration Memorial Service at 12pm. Interment is private.

