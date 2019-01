McKenzie “Cierra” Nguyen, 19 of Lusby, MD passed away on January 21, 2019 at Prince George’s Hospital Center surrounded by her family. She was born on December 7, 1999 in Washington, DC to Pamela Lynn Nguyen and the late Joseph Kirk Nguyen.

Cierra graduated from Patuxent High School, Lusby, MD and went on to be a Sales Associate.

She is survived by her mother, Pamela L. Nguyen, and sister, Sydney Nguyen both of Lusby, MD. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Kirk Nguyen, and brother, Joseph Edward Kirk Nguyen.