Albert “Al” William Barber, Jr., 72

Albert “Al” William Barber, Jr., age 72 of La Plata, Maryland, died January 23, 2019 at his residence.

Al was a Deli Worker for seven years for Food Lion grocery stores and a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Clinton, Maryland. He also drove heavy equipment and loved to have heated talks with others.

He was the son of Albert Barber Sr. and Agnes Duewerth Barber.

He is survived by his sisters, Susan Marie Bicknell and Ruth Ann Seiple (Robert); his nephews, William, Jimmy, Nicholas, Christopher, and Zachary; and his nieces, Christina, Valerie, and Jennifer.

Funeral services will be private.