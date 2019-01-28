Mechanicsville Women Faces Multiple Theft Charges After Car and Cash go Missing on Date Night

On January 12, 2019 at approximately at approximately 4:15 am, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff Office responded to Scotch Neck Road for the report of a theft.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the victim. The victim that he had recently met the defendant Melissa Ruth Melenson, 39 of Mechanicsville, on the dating site Plenty of Fish.

The victim told police that he picked up Melenson from the Lexington Park Senior Apartments the night of the incident. He told police that the two of them went back to his residence and fell asleep between 11: pm and 12:00 am.

The victim told police that he woke up around 2:00 am and noticed that Melenson was gone. The victim stated that he received several notifications from Bank of America advising of charges on his credit card. He told police that he checked his wallet and noticed that his Bank of America credit card was missing.

The victims credit card was used at the California Wawa for $158.27 and the Lexington Park Wawa for $55.07 and he informed officers that these charges were fraudulent.

He stated that he looked outside and noticed the second victim’s 2017 Nissan Pathfinder was no longer in the driveway valued at approximately $25,000. He told police that he also woke up a third victim and they started looking around the house for missing items.

It was discovered that the keys to a 2003 Ford and the keys to a BMW 325i were stolen. The second victim told police that two sets of keys contained key fobs that were valued at approximately $250 each.

The Pathfinder was located on Ronald Drive, just in from Pegg Road, across the street from the Lexington Park Senior Apartments.

The second victim stated that she had approximately $15 in loose change that was no longer in the vehicle, two checks, $50 in her center console, and a $100 bottle of perfume also stolen from the vehicle.

A photo lineup containing the Melenson was shown to the victims and they all positively identified Melenson out of the photo lineup.

A criminal summons was issued on January 12, 2019 and Melenson is being charged with motor vehicle/unlawful taking, theft $25,000 to under $100,000, theft less than $100, theft $100 to under $1,500, unlawful removal of a motor vehicle, credit card:steal another’s, crdt crd/anthr chg l/t $100, and crdt crd/anthr chg l/t $100 to under $1,500.

Melenson is due in district court on March 1, 2019.

The booking photo below is from a previous arrest.

