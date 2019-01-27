Virginia Beach Man who Sexual Assaulted a Mentally Disabled Man in 2017, Arrested in St. Mary’s County for Recording a Man in Walmart Bathroom

On Saturday, January 26, 2019 at approximately 10:00 p.m., Deputy B. Foor, from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart in California, Maryland for the report of an assault.

Police were told a black male was caught recording a 19-year-old male in the bathroom, and when confronted he assaulted the victim and ran out of the Walmart with the victim chasing him.

A lookout was placed for a black male with blonde or reddish hair on top of his head, wearing a dark trench coat who was last seen running on foot from the Walmart.

Minutes later deputies located a male subject fitting the description on Chancellors Run Road. The subject was identified as Aloysius Marcus Albritton, 39 of Virginia Beach.

In June of 2017, Albritton was charged with sexually assaulting a 26-year-old mentally disabled male in Virginia Beach.

Albritton was charged with creating an illegal image of a person, object sexual penetration and the aggravated sexual battery of an incapacitated person because the alleged victim in this case is mentally disabled.

In that case, the victim said Albritton asked him to come over to a shower inside of a locker room, and asked him to undress before using his tongue, hands and fingers to sexually assault him.

The victim said, “I said I didn’t like it,” and “It hurt my feelings … I was scared and nervous.”

When Albritton asked the victim to perform oral sex on him, the alleged victim said no.

Albritton was also convicted of following a Virginia Beach Police Department officer into a Wawa bathroom on March 22, 2017 and filming him using a urinal.

The officer reported that he was wearing a traffic vest with the word “police” on it when he entered the bathroom. He said that Albritton came into the same bathroom, stood to his left at the urinal, lifted an phone over the stall wall and aimed the lens at the officer.

In the St. Mary’s County Case, Albritton was charged with the following.

PEEPING TOM

did conduct visual surveillance of another person in a private place without the consent of that person in that place

did conduct visual surveillance of another person in a private place without the consent of that person in that place PRIV. PL. – PRURIENT INTENT

did with prurient intent, conduct visual surveillance of another person in a private place without the consent of that person in that place.

did with prurient intent, conduct visual surveillance of another person in a private place without the consent of that person in that place. FRAUD-PER. IDENT. AVOID PROS

did knowingly and willfully assume the identity of another to avoid identification, apprehension or prosecution for a crime

did knowingly and willfully assume the identity of another to avoid identification, apprehension or prosecution for a crime ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE

did assault a person in the second degree

Albritton is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no bond status. Albritton is scheduled in St. Mary’s District Court on Monday, January 28, 2019, for a bail hearing with a judge.

