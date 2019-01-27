Maryland State Police Involved in Motor Vehicle Accident in Charlotte Hall

January 27, 2019

On Sunday, January 27, 2019 at approximately 4:20 p.m., police fire and rescue responded to the area of the Three Notch Road and New Market Turner Road in Charlotte Hall, for the motor vehicle accident involving a Maryland State Police Marked Cruiser.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in front of the NAPA Auto Parts Store, with one vehicle off the roadway and into a sign , and one vehicle in the parking lot.

No injuries were reported and two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The Maryland State Police are instigating the accident.




