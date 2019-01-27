UPDATE: Maryland State Police Cruiser Struck by Another Vehicle While Running Radar in Charlotte Hall

UPDATE: On Sunday, January 27, 2019 at approximately 4:20 pm, Master Trooper J. Preston from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, was sitting stationary in his marked agency vehicle on the southbound side of Maryland Route 5 in the parking lot of the Napa Auto Parts in Charlotte Hall, conducting speed enforcement. The business was closed at the time of the enforcement activity.

A black Nissan Sentra driven by Addison William Maith, 34, of Mechanicsville, was traveling southbound on Route 5 approaching M/Tpr. Preston’s location. The Nissan then veered off the roadway and struck M/Tpr. Preston’s stationary patrol vehicle.

Maith was found at fault and charged accordingly.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

