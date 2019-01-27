UPDATE: Maryland State Police Cruiser Struck by Another Vehicle While Running Radar in Charlotte Hall

UPDATE: On Sunday, January 27, 2019 at approximately 4:20 pm, Master Trooper J. Preston from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, was sitting stationary in his marked agency vehicle on the southbound side of Maryland Route 5 in the parking lot of the Napa Auto Parts in Charlotte Hall, conducting speed enforcement. The business was closed at the time of the enforcement activity.
A black Nissan Sentra driven by Addison William Maith, 34, of Mechanicsville, was traveling southbound on Route 5 approaching M/Tpr. Preston’s location. The Nissan then veered off the roadway and struck M/Tpr. Preston’s stationary patrol vehicle.
Maith was found at fault and charged accordingly.
Alcohol was not a factor in the accident.
1/27/2019: On Sunday, January 27, 2019 at approximately 4:20 p.m., police fire and rescue responded to the area of the Three Notch Road and New Market Turner Road in Charlotte Hall, for the motor vehicle accident involving a Maryland State Police Marked Cruiser.
Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in front of the NAPA Auto Parts Store, with one vehicle off the roadway and into a sign , and one vehicle in the parking lot.
No injuries were reported and two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.
The Maryland State Police are investigating the accident.
Those State boys go through some vehicles…
How can msp investigate if it is one of their own… it’s only gonna favor them
True
That’s their new speed trap location- my guess is they pulled out to go after a speeder and got clocked — pun intended
“was sitting stationary in his marked agency vehicle on the southbound side of Maryland Route 5 in the parking lot of the Napa Auto Parts in Charlotte Hall,”
reading is fundamental…
Is that a tactical axe I see in the last pic? Must be a wannabe firefighter.
I think the reason that he has that axe is to save an idiot like you from an entrapment in a motor vehicle accident or anything else like a house fire to free you. Remember, they are u sc usually on the scene first before fire and EMS.
Have you personally tried using a axe on a MVA? It’s not very effective. I would suggest using a Halligan Bar or wait till the professionals arrive. Also note Police should not save someone from an entrapment.
Also remember, Fire & EMS have the proper tools and training to extricate individuates. Not police.
If you know so much, you should join a local volunteer Fire or EMS department!
Thank god you’re anonymous, you’re ignorant.
Liberal Much?
Says ‘Anonymous’.
Tactical axes should be banned! By their design, they chop at a higher rate than a non-tactical axe. This ability to kill more trees, only adds to our global warming crisis.
They had one at 8:00 AM on the 21 of December in front of Cheeseburger in Hollywood. Never saw a follow up on that one. It was one of their cuite SUV’s that had to be towed off. Everyone needs to go to driver training school every couple of years at their expenses. It will do wonders after people learn what yield signs mean, page 42 and 62 in the MVA book along with the meaning of the painted lines.
Hello. Prudential?
Yeah, me again…..
No big deal, I’m still a trooper.
Nobody will believe him!
Sure I’m sure…
I’m sure it wasn’t the Troopers fault… lol
Shame on you boys! there’s not a FOP lounge near that area. Shame!
Looks like another Po Po ohh ohh!
Yea just like the cops fly up and down the road all the time It’s never their fault
Alcohol was not a factor in the accident…that is such bull…t