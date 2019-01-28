VIDEO: Firefighters and EMS Rescue Woman and Child After ATV Accident in Lexington Park

On Sunday, January 27, 2019, at approximately 5:10 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to Spring Ridge Middle School in Lexington Park, for the reported traumatic injuries involving an ATV.

Dispatchers advised responding units that an adult female stated she had a 10 year-old male with her, and that she was stuck under the ATV and in mud up to her hips. She advised she had been stuck for approximately 40 minutes, and stated she had lost feelings in her legs.

Crews entered trails behind Spring Ridge Middle School, and on Three Notch Road in the area Park Hall Road.

Private citizens on ATV’s assisted fire personnel in locating, freeing and transporting the victims to awaiting ambulances.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

