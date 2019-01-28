Governor Larry Hogan Announces Cabinet Appointment

Appoints Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio as Secretary of Natural Resources

Governor Larry Hogan today announced Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio as the Secretary of Natural Resources. Haddaway-Riccio currently serves as a Deputy Chief of Staff in the governor’s office, where she advises on environmental-related issues.

“Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio has been a strong member of my executive team since day one and has a proven track record of working to protect Maryland’s environment,” said Governor Hogan. “I know that Jeannie will be instrumental in ensuring that we continue to build on our incredible progress in preserving our state’s precious natural resources.”

Haddaway-Riccio was previously Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for Governor Hogan, where she served as the governor’s liaison to local governments, including working with the Maryland Association of Counties and the Maryland Municipal League. Previously, she served as District 37B Delegate from 2003 to 2015, where she was a member of numerous committees including the Economic Matters Committee, the Joint Committee on Federal Relations, and the Legislative Policy Committee. She also served as Minority Whip from 2011-2013. In addition, Haddaway-Riccio has worked for the Maryland Department of Environment’s Air and Radiation Management Administration, as well as the National Audubon Society.

“As a lifelong and proud native of the Eastern Shore, serving our citizens and protecting Maryland’s natural resources has always been my passion,” said Haddaway-Riccio. “I would like to thank Governor Hogan for this exciting opportunity, and look forward to helping further the administration’s environmental agenda in my new role.”

Haddaway-Riccio will replace Secretary Mark Belton, who is returning to his former post as Charles County Administrator. Belton previously served in the role from December 2012 to December 2014, before joining the Hogan administration at the start of the governor’s first term in 2015.

“I sincerely thank Secretary Belton for his service to the state and wish him the best of luck in his new position,” said Governor Hogan.

Haddaway-Ricco’s appointment will take effect in early February.

