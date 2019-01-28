Bushwood Drug Dealer Arrested in Lexington Park with Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Buprenorphine and Naloxone

In January of 2019, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division began an investigation on DeAndre Terille Taylor, (aka “DT”) 29 of Bushwood, for the distribution of controlled dangerous substances.

During the course of the investigation, a Search and Seizure Warrant was obtained for an apartment in Lexington Park.

On January 25, 2019, members of the Vice Narcotics Division, along with Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team, Vice Narcotics Support Team, and Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, executed the Search and Seizure Warrant. Taylor was located at the apartment and found to be in possession of suspected heroin, crack cocaine, Buprenorphine, Naloxone (Suboxone), and a digital scale.

Taylor was arrested and charged with CDS Possession-Not Marijuana and incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.

Additional charges are pending review with States Attorney Richard D. Fritz.

