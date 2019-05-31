Hollywood Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Jail After Found Passed Out in Vehicle with 2-Year-Old Son in Back Seat

May 31, 2019
St. Mary’s County Circuit Judge David W. Densford sentenced Brandon Michael Gohl, of Hollywood, to fifteen years in the division of corrections suspended down to eight years, as to the possession of distribution of heroin count and five years in the division of corrections, all suspended, as to the child neglect count to run consecutive. The Court also ordered five years of supervised probation.

Gohl was found to be in possession of twenty-three pills of heroin, 889 grams of marijuana, a scale, a ledger and $1,172.00 in cash.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney and Chief of Staff, Jaymi Sterling, who prosecuted the case, argued that the Defendant’s addiction does not excuse his criminal actions. She further argued that the Defendant unnecessarily endangered the life of his two-year-old child when he decided to take the child with him to use heroin, subsequently overdosing, passing out and ultimately leaving the child trapped in the vehicle. The police eventually located the Defendant’s vehicle and were able to render aid to the Defendant, who was found unconscious, as well as the child, who was located in the back floorboard of the vehicle. Ms. Sterling argued that the end result could have been much worse and asked the Court to go above the sentencing guidelines when sentencing the Defendant.

The maximum penalty for possession with the intent to distribute heroin is twenty years in the division of corrections. The maximum penalty for child neglect is five years in the division of corrections. The sentencing guideline range for Defendant Brandon Gohl for possession with intent to distribute heroin is four years to eight years and child neglect is two years to five years.


1/28/2019: Maryland State Police arrested Brandon Michael Gohl, 35, of Hollywood, on Sunday, January 27, 2019, after he was found passed out in a truck with heroin and  marijuana while his 2-year-old son was in the vehicle with him.

Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, a trooper from the Leonardtown Barrack responded on a report of a child welfare check.

According to investigators, the mother of the suspect’s 2-year-old son contacted police after her son video chatted her apparently upset and crying while inside of Gohl’s truck. At one point in the video chat the child aimed the camera at his father who was passed out and slumped over the steering wheel.

The mother told troopers that the child was unable to provide any information on their location. A phone ping was conducted on Gohl’s phone, which revealed the phone was in the area of Forest Park Road in Lexington Park. Several police units responded to the area and began to actively search for the truck.

A trooper located the vehicle and observed two males passed out inside of it. The trooper then saw the child, who was in the back seat of the truck screaming and crying, and immediately removed him from the vehicle.

Gohl was arrested at the scene.

A search of the vehicle revealed 23 capsules containing suspected heroin, over $1,100 in cash and several bags containing suspected marijuana, totaling 889 grams.

Investigators also located a suspected drug /price ledger.

The other male passenger in the truck, Zackery Taylor Ricker, 23, was charged with possession of marijuana. He was issued a civil citation and released at the scene.

The child was examined by EMS personnel and returned safely to his mother.

Brandon Michael Gohl, 35, of Hollywood, is charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute and child neglect.

Gohl was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where after being examined by a doctor he was given a dose of Narcan.

A short time later Gohl was taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Gohl is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no bond status. He is scheduled in St. Mary’s District Court on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, for a bail hearing with a judge.

The investigation is ongoing.

58 Responses to Hollywood Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Jail After Found Passed Out in Vehicle with 2-Year-Old Son in Back Seat

  1. Anonymous on January 28, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    There were three people in the car. The suspect, the child, and some other guy. Who initiated the video chat?

    Reply
    • To the non reading anonymous on January 28, 2019 at 5:21 pm

      Do you not read? You must be on the same stuff those two guys were on.

      Reply
      • Putnell on January 28, 2019 at 10:02 pm

        Go eat a stuff ham sammich!

        Reply
      • Anonymous on February 2, 2019 at 11:13 am

        You didn’t answer the question.

        Reply
    • Anonymous on January 28, 2019 at 5:29 pm

      The 2 year old

      Reply
    • Anonymous on January 28, 2019 at 6:01 pm

      Read the article, man.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on January 28, 2019 at 6:31 pm

      I would like to know how you would actually know that unless you were the third person…asking for a friend

      Reply
    • Duh on January 28, 2019 at 7:13 pm

      See paragraph 3… the 2 year old initiated the video chat. Even little kids are FaceTime savvy these days.

      Reply
    • LaLa on January 28, 2019 at 7:42 pm

      Kids these days are born with a phone in their hand.

      Reply
    • Anon on January 28, 2019 at 9:05 pm

      Read the article it says the 2 year old son initiated the video chat with his mother and the boy’s mother then called the police.

      Reply
    • Debbie Brennan on January 29, 2019 at 5:39 am

      What was the father thinking? Who does that in front of a two year old, and in a car too boot? You need some serious help.

      Reply
  2. DayTripper on January 28, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    Ease up! Dude was just trying to have some quality time with his kid.

    Reply
    • Richard Stone on January 28, 2019 at 6:28 pm

      Dopes not for everyone in 2015 I passed out at the churches chicken light on peggs rd life changing when it happened hopefully the same will happen to him people really shouldn’t be so judgmental what if he was your child and your grandchild think about that….thanks for letting me share

      Reply
      • Anonymous on January 29, 2019 at 12:52 pm

        Since we are playing the what if game, what if he knocked the car in gear drove into the park and ran over a group of school children. If someone wants to be a junkie they need to keep it in their own home and away from innocent victims. Driving high and killing someone, or for that matter anything someone does in the name of drugs that kills someone, should be an automatic life sentence. Junkies are selfish, inevitably they turn their problem into everyone else’s problem and can care less who they hurt along the way.

        Reply
        • Anonymous on January 30, 2019 at 8:24 am

          couldn’t care less**

          Reply
    • Ct on January 28, 2019 at 6:29 pm

      If that was your attempt at humor, you failed miserably.

      Reply
      • Tre on January 28, 2019 at 10:07 pm

        Really? I thought he/she hit a home run, or at least a triple. You must be a sensitive little snowflake!

        Reply
    • Eyes Wide Shut on January 29, 2019 at 6:02 am

      Absolutely!

      Look at that face.

      Are those the eyes of a criminal?

      Reply
  3. Liberal Fool on January 28, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    What, no bond status? Where’s his white privilege? (insert sarcasm)

    Reply
    • Anonymous on January 29, 2019 at 11:07 am

      It’s because of the kid… If it was just drugs, he would have been Narcan’d and told to go home.

      Reply
  4. Nick on January 28, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    Well he isn’t going to get the Father of the Year award!
    Low life scum!

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 2, 2019 at 8:14 am

      U got that rite

      Reply
  5. Anonymous on January 28, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    He’s a great dad…….when he’s not passed out on heroin on the side of the road with his child in tow. Other than that, he’s great.

    Reply
    • exrep on May 31, 2019 at 7:14 pm

      its been a long time since I busted a gut laughing so hard lololololol

      Reply
  6. SBD on January 28, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    Dude, where am I?

    Reply
  7. Anonymous on January 28, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    I’m not sure he is even aware of what has happened up to the point of “say cheese”.

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on January 28, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Dude you can’t sell and smoke the merchandise, especially with your kid…wtf

    Reply
    • Tony Montana on January 28, 2019 at 10:08 pm

      Don’t get high on your supply!

      Reply
      • Chris on January 29, 2019 at 8:31 am

        the 10 crack commandments

        Reply
        • Sweet Brown on January 29, 2019 at 12:48 pm

          You know that’s right!

          Reply
  9. Anonymous on January 28, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Is that a typo or did he really have almost 2 pounds of weed too?

    Reply
    • MikeinMorganza on January 29, 2019 at 7:53 am

      That’s a lot of weed….

      Reply
    • Anonymous on January 30, 2019 at 12:26 pm

      Less than 1 kilo

      Reply
  10. Ted Nugent on January 29, 2019 at 5:54 am

    Father of the year!

    Reply
  11. Anonymous on January 29, 2019 at 8:27 am

    All of these junkies with kids will say their kids are the most important thing in their lives while at the same time ruining their kids lives. Almost all the parents I know would give their right arm and go through excruciating pain to make sure their kids are happy, healthy, and safe but these junkies won’t even wait until they are away from their kids before they use. It is pathetic, all they are doing is ensuring the next generation of junkies. It takes anywhere from 1 week to 3 weeks to get over the withdrawal symptoms of heroin and every parent I know would go through that in a heartbeat to ensure their child’s safety.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on January 29, 2019 at 10:54 am

      Totally useless information

      Reply
      • Joe on January 30, 2019 at 6:50 am

        And your totally useless post follows it. Hypocrite much?

        Reply
        • Big Booty Hoe on February 1, 2019 at 8:07 am

          Joe knows , What we don’t know.

          Reply
    • Cap'n Obvious on January 29, 2019 at 2:06 pm

      Every parent you know needs to get off herion?

      Reply
    • Clueless on January 29, 2019 at 4:34 pm

      Ummm no. Staying clean off heroin or any other opioid takes a lifetime. So many get back into it after weeks, months, and years.

      Don’t be fooled. It’s always in their head taunting them.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on January 30, 2019 at 8:11 am

        Its called willpower, and we all have it at varying levels. Don’t you think a majority of us would like to stay in a state of euphoria all the time? We don’t because we know there are more important things then us feeling good like our children, families, and friends.

        Reply
      • Well since you put it that way.. on January 30, 2019 at 9:26 am

        Ummm – He said, “It takes anywhere from 1 week to 3 weeks to get over the withdrawal symptoms…”.

        Does “Clueless” know what they are?

        He didn’t say to get rid of the drug’s allurement.

        Reply
        • Big Booty Hoe on February 1, 2019 at 1:58 pm

          How does Joe know , Joe must have some experience with heroin.

          Reply
  12. Joe J on January 29, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    Dont worry with all the local, state and federal funds being WASTED on rehab, treatment etc i am sure he will be released and everyone will fell sorry for him and others like him who dont really want treatment but it is an easy way to avoid prosecution. If the police, judges and politicians have forgotten drugs are illegal…..

    Reply
  13. Tired on January 29, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    Pathetic. I do not make a child but I care for one.
    Last night at a soccer game, another kids father showed Drunk.
    What is wrong with the current Fathers and Mothers recently?????

    Let me remind you….I did not have a kid. I should get child support caring for another Drunk father.

    Reply
  14. What the Heck on January 29, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    the mother and father both need help. Children are in danger.

    Reply
  15. What the Heck on January 29, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    Both parents are a mess!! Children are in danger!

    Reply
  16. #2 DAD on January 29, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    2 lbs??? What a dope. Poor kid. BTW 2 YO… IT DID NOT say he initiated the call. The cat was right how did they know? Recent phone call record maybe?

    Reply
    • Sad DAD on January 30, 2019 at 4:13 pm

      the mother may have called and the 2 year old simply hit the green button. Stop trying to defend or pick it apart. You are not CSI. All that matters is the two guys are locked away. End of story! Unless you mad cuzz he was your dealer. Must be way it is

      Reply
  17. Anonymous on January 30, 2019 at 4:55 am

    Yeah he had almost 2 lbs of pot, but 8 bet it was some Bush, knowing this dude and his dope fiend ways. Lol. He always had trash ass weed.

    Reply
  18. Embarrassed To Admit on January 30, 2019 at 11:10 am

    Maybe the 2 year old can quickly teach me how to initiate a video chat ? Because I wouldn’t know how.

    Reply
  19. Educate on January 30, 2019 at 4:23 pm

    people that thinks a 2 YO can’t make a phone call. Go to Walmart in store or online and lookup baby phones. They have them starting at birth and up. Some teaches them how to swipe and mimic the real thing.

    Reply
  20. Sofa_King_Kewl on January 31, 2019 at 10:36 am

    “Hollywood Man on Heroin”

    How does Southern Maryland News Net know the man was “on” Heroin?

    Reply
    • Barney Fife on May 31, 2019 at 7:30 pm

      Sarah told them.

      Reply
  21. Anonymous on May 31, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    Typical Densford light weight sentence

    Reply
  22. Thomas Jefferson on May 31, 2019 at 6:24 pm

    Great stuff here, what my system did to my slaves have now done to us! Payback

    Reply
  23. exrep on May 31, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    reading this was gut busting laughter

    Reply
  24. Anonymous on May 31, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    Yeah it did

    Reply

