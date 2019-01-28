Weather Alert for Monday, January 28, 2019

Snow is likely during the Tuesday evening commute for the greater Baltimore and Washington area. Rain will develop and change to snow late Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

The snow may be briefly heavy before ending later Tuesday evening.

While accumulations are forecast to be on the order of 1 to 3 inches, the abrupt transition to snow will result in rapidly deteriorating driving conditions. Then, as temperatures drop below freezing Tuesday evening, any residual moisture and slush on roadways and sidewalks will be prone to freezing, resulting in slick conditions.

The greatest threat for impact from this snowfall during the Tuesday evening rush hour will be from the Blue Ridge and Catoctin Mountains eastward to the Chesapeake Bay including the Baltimore and Washington Metropolitan Areas.

If you plan on commuting Tuesday evening, be aware of the potential for travel disruptions. Plan ahead by allowing for extra travel time, and consider using public transportation and telework options.

