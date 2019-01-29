Huntingtown Man Faces Multiple Firearm Violations After Reporting a Stolen AK-47

On Thursday, January 24, 2019, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Trooper First Class Backus, from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack, responded to the 2100 block of Wilson Road in Huntingtown, for a report of a stolen AK-47 style rifle.

Christopher Dale Hiner, 27 of Huntingtown, reported a AK-47 WASR 10 7.62 mm X39 mm rifle was missing from his residence.

Hiner’s girlfriend told the Trooper on January 22, 2019, she was in the bedroom where all of Hiner’s weapons were stored, when James Foster and a female arrived at the residence. She said Foster entered the residence through the open front door unannounced, and at one point when she was outside the residence with Foster, he went back into the residence alone for approximately 5 minutes. She said when Foster came back outside he mentioned how clean all of Hiner’s weapons were.

Hiner told officers, he noticed the rifle missing when he went to clean his weapons on the evening of January 22, 2019, and after speaking with his girlfriend and his family he suspected that Foster may have taken his rifle. Hiner said advised he attempted to make contact with Foster to see if he took the rifle but was unable to make contact with him.

During the theft investigation, Troopers learned that Hiner was prohibited from possessing a firearm in the State of Maryland, due to being convicted of carrying a concealed dangerous weapon in October of 2017.

Police confiscated one handgun, five rifles, two shotguns, various magazines and ammunition.

The following items were seized from Hiner’s residence.

One brown and black rifle, Remington .22 Long Rifle, Located in the suspect’s bedroom.

One black and silver Marlin 30/30 rifle.,Located in the suspect’s bedroom.

One black and brown Mossberg Shotgun .20 Gauge, Located in the suspect’s bedroom.

One Gold and Brown HMR .17 Cal Rifle, Located in the suspect’s bedroom.

One black Remington 700 rifle, Located in the suspect’s bedroom.

One black M4 Carbine rifle, Located in the suspect’s bedroom.

One black Remington 870 Shotgun, Located in the suspect’s bedroom.

One black Beretta PX4 Storm handgun, Located in the suspect’s bedroom.

One box containing thirteen (13) 30 Round Magazines, three 40 Round Magazines, and one .40 Magazine.

Three ammo cans containing various ammunition, Located in the suspect’s bedroom.

One white box containing assorted ammunition, Located in the suspect’s bedroom.

One thirty round magazine. Located in the suspect’s bedroom.

One fourteen round magazine. Located in the suspect’s bedroom.

One plastic baggie containing assorted ammunition. Located in the suspect’s bedroom.

An application of charges for various firearm violations has been submitted for Hiner, and he is scheduled to appear in Calvert County District Court on March 4, 2019.

