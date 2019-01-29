Lexington Park Man Wanted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Michael Ryan Norfolk, 30 of Lexington Park.

Norfolk has an active warrant for his arrest for Escape Second Degree for failing to report to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, to serve his sentence as court ordered.

Norfolk was originally sentenced for the charge of Burglary Fourth Degree.

Norfolk is 6’2” in height, and weighs 222 pounds; he has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Norfolk is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension *8128 or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

