Calvert County Government Urges Citizens to Prepare for Winter Weather

Due to the impending cold weather predicted for the area, the Calvert County Department of Public Safety Division of Emergency Management urges citizens to be prepared for winter weather.

During extreme cold weather events, the primary concern is the potential loss of heat, power, telephone service or a shortage of supplies if storm or weather conditions continue for more than one day. Residents should have the following items available:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-operated NOAA weather radio and portable radio to receive emergency information; these may be your only links to the outside

Extra food and water; high-energy food and food requiring no cooking or refrigeration is best

Extra medicine and baby items

First aid supplies

Heating fuel

Emergency heating source (fireplace, wood stove, space heater, etc.)

Fire extinguisher and smoke detector

If travel or outside activity is required, citizens should:

Keep dry. Change wet clothing frequently to prevent a loss of body heat.

Watch for frostbite. Symptoms include loss of feeling and white or pale appearance in extremities such as fingers, toes, ear lobes and the tip of the nose. If symptoms are detected, get medical help immediately.

Watch for hypothermia. Symptoms include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, slurred speech, drowsiness and apparent exhaustion. If symptoms are detected, get the victim to a warm location, remove wet clothing, warm the center of the body first and give warm, non-alcoholic beverages if the victim is conscious. Get medical help immediately.

Citizens are urged to bring their pets inside for the duration of the current impending cold snap.

Residents are encouraged to consider family members or neighbors with special needs and assist them in preparing for the winter weather. To stay informed on approaching weather events, residents should monitor local television channels, radio stations and the internet.

The Calvert County government website at www.calvertcountymd.gov and Facebook page will have updates on local preparations and county government closures should they become necessary.