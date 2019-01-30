No Injuries After Vehicle Strikes Tree in Great Mills

On Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at approximately 3:20 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Indian Bridge Road in the area of Bean Family Lane in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Dispatch advised one patient was trapped in the vehicle but was able to extricate themselves prior to arrival of crews.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree, with the single occupant/operator out of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported and one patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

