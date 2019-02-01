Indian Head Man Arrested and Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute

On Wednesday, January 13, 2019, at approximately 7:20 pm, Deputy Welch of the Charles County Sheriff Department was patrolling in the area of Scotts Store off of Port Tobacco Road, in Welcome, when he observed a Chevrolet Impala cross over the white line while traveling down Port Tobacco Road headed towards Hilltop Road.

The officer activated his emergency equipment and made a traffic stop in the area of Hilltop Road.

The officer made contact with the driver, later identified as Zachary Michael Yake, 27 of Indian Head, and asked for his license and registration. Yake informed the officer that he did not have his license due to a previous incident where his license was taken and never returned.

While the deputy was speaking to Yake, he appeared to be very nervous and fumbling around while looking through paperwork for his registration.

During the traffic stop, Deputy Welch called for a K9 unit to respond to his location due to previous incidents where he had dealt with Yake.

K9 responded to the traffic stop and walked around Yake’s vehicle. The officer’s K9 showed a positive indication that there is some type of controlled dangerous substance in the vehicle. After being told that the K9 showed a positive indication, Yake admitted to having a bag of “weed” in his front pocket. A search of Yake produced a bottle of suspected marijuana from Yake’s front right pants pocket valued at approximately $20.

A search of Yake’s vehicle was conducted and police recovered a digital scale from the center console along with baggies. A box of sandwich bags was also recovered from the back floorboard of the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, it was advised that Yake was eligible for a license but does not currently have a valid license in Maryland. Yake told officers that he had a North Carolina license which deputies later found out he was suspended through North Carolina.

Yake was written a citation for driving without a license and a warning for failure to obey a traffic control device along with a warning for not having/displaying a license.

Yake was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute.

On January 22, 2019, Yake was released on a $1,000 bond and is due in district court on February 13, 2019.

