Two Flown to Trauma Center After Serious Crash in Prince Frederick

On January 30, 2019, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Hallowing Point Road and Stafford Road in Prince Frederick, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious.

Engine 22 arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway with multiple passengers in the white vehicle trapped.

Huntingtown Rescue Squad 6 assisted Prince Frederick in extricating all patients from the car in approximately 25 minutes

Two patients were flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.