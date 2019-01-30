Prince Frederick Man Arrested After Stealing Cell Phone at World Gym in Prince Frederick

On Thursday, January 24, 2019 Deputy Ridgely of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to World Gym in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft.

The complainant advised while he was taking a shower Dru Mathew Maguire, 19, of Prince Frederick, stole his black Apple iPhone 8 from his gym bag.

Deputy Ridgely made contact with Maguire at Safeway and searched his belongings where he recovered the stolen iPhone and found a small amount of marijuana in his wallet.

Maguire was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office where he was served a Criminal Summons.

From there he was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: $100 to Under $1,500 and banned from the gym.

