Audio: Three Helicopters Respond to Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in La Plata

On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at approximately 6:20 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Charles Street and Rollins Court in La Plata, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in a head-on style collision. First responders found a driver and 2 children, approximately 18 months old and the other 4 or 5-years-old unconscious. The second vehicle had one person trapped.

Firefighters requested 3 helicopters to respond to the scene to assist in transporting priority patients.

The patients were flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 ( two adults), Trooper 7 (two pediatric), and United States Park Police Eagle 2 (one adult), to area trauma centers.

Maryland Route 6 at Charles Street and Rollins Court will be shut down for an extended period of time.

