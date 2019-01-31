UPDATE: Three Adults and 2 Children Injured in Motor Vehicle Accident in La Plata

UPDATE 1/31/2019: On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on eastbound Maryland Route 6 in the area of Rollins Court in La Plata.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 2017 Buick Regal operated by Chesequa Brown, 37, of La Plata, and occupied by an adult female (name being withheld pending notification of next of kin) and two juveniles 1, and 4, were traveling on westbound Maryland Route 6 in the area of Rollins Court in La Plata. At the same time, a 2011 Nissan Murano operated by Lisa Creason, 59, of Lexington Park, was traveling on eastbound Maryland Route 6. For unknown reasons, the Buick crossed the center line and collided head on with the Nissan.

Everyone involved were flown to local trauma centers for treatment.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Corporal J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.The investigation is continuing and being investigated by

Corporal J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team.

Case # 19-MSP-004205

1/30/2019: On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at approximately 6:20 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Charles Street and Rollins Court in La Plata, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in a head-on style collision. First responders found a driver and 2 children, approximately 18 months old and the other 4 or 5-years-old unconscious. The second vehicle had one person trapped.

Firefighters requested 3 helicopters to respond to the scene to assist in transporting priority patients.

The patients were flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 ( two adults), Trooper 7 (two pediatric), and United States Park Police Eagle 2 (one adult), to area trauma centers.

Maryland Route 6 at Charles Street and Rollins Court will be shut down for an extended period of time.

