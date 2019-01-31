Frank John Day, Jr. passed away at Southern Maryland Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. He is proceeded by his parents Frank and Anne Day, brothers, Richard Day and Joseph Day, and daughter Teresa “Tess” Payne. He is survived by his wife Lisabeth “Beth” Day, daughters Tracy Titus, Robyn Poole, Jennifer Corson and son Frank Day, stepchildren Laura Riviera, Kendra Hunt and Michael Worrey.

Frank had 15 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and numerous exchange students over the years. Frank was born on June 27, 1938 in Nyack, New York. He joined the Air Force in 1955 and proudly served our Country for 6 years.

He was a jet mechanic in the Air Force and served in Japan. Frank was honorably discharged at Andrews Air Force in Maryland, where he decided to live out his life. In 1984, he married the love of his life and they spent 34 wonderful years together.

Frank enjoyed being around his family and friends. He loved golfing, fishing, eating crabs, playing cards, traveling, watching the Washington Capitals and his puppies.