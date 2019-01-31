Huntingtown Woman Found with Adderall, Suboxone, Xanax, and Alprazolam and Over 100 Heroin Capsules After Traffic Stop in Dunkirk

On Sunday, January 27, 2019, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Deputy Crum of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation at West Ward Road and Southern Maryland Blvd, in Dunkirk.

The officer made contact with the driver, Jennifer Sue Perricone, 30, of Huntingtown, and during the traffic asked Perricone if there was anything in the vehicle he needed to know about. He asked if there were guns, knives, drugs, contraband or bats. Perricone immediately looked away towards her passenger side area of the vehicle verbally stating “no”.

The deputy then requested K9 Deputy Wood to respond to his location and performed a scan around the exterior of the vehicle. Deputy Wood advised there was a positive alert for contraband in the vehicle.

Deputies performed a search of the vehicle and located a plastic bag containing one hundred clear and purple in color pill capsules containing Heroin. A plastic prescription bottle for Alprazolam (not in her name), containing 14 clear and purple in color pill capsules containing Heroin. Also, in the pill bottle were Adderall, Suboxone, Xanax, and Alprazolam.

Perricone was advised she was under arrest for the drugs.

While Perricone was being placed into booking at the Calvert County Detention Center, police were advised by the intake nurse that Perricone’s wrists and ankles were swelling up, and she needed to be seen by a doctor before she can be booked into the jail.

Perricone was transported to Calvert Health Medical Center for medical treatment, and was released on the morning January 28, at 1:38 a.m., Perricone was transported back to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics, CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

