Prince Frederick Man Arrested at Walmart with Beer, Machete and BB Gun

On Sunday, January 27, 2019, at approximately 7:40 pm, OFC Lewis responded to the Walmart on Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick for the report of a person with a weapon. The Calvert Control Center advised that a white male, wearing a black jacket, camo pants, was seen in the parking lot with a machete.

Upon arriving on the scene, the officer located a white male, later identified as Ronald Lee Russey-Thyes, 19 of Prince Frederick, matching the description walking towards the left side of Walmart.

The officer activated his emergency equipment and ordered Thyes to stop and noticed that Thyes had an open 40oz bottle of Budweiser beer in his hand and a large knife strapped to his right leg. Thyes dropped the bottle of beer and was ordered to toss the knife away from his person, then he was placed in handcuffs.

During the officer’s interaction with Thyes, the officer noticed a strong odor alcohol emitting from Thyes breath and person and had slurred speech. Thyes admitted to drinking Budweiser in the parking lot prior to the officers arrival and informed the officer that he had been staying in a tree house located in the woods next to Walmart.

When asked, Thyes stated that his fiancé had bought him the bottle of beer earlier.

A black backpack was also located on Thyes person and during the search, a small Tylenol bottle containing a white powdery substance was located in the backpack. Thyes told the officer that the powder was a crushed up Alprazolam pill which Thyes was unable to provide a prescription for.

A large machete with an orange rope handle and a BB gun (pistol) was located in the backpack as well.

Thyes was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS possess-not marijuana, dangerous weapon-conceal, consume alcoholic beverage in public, and intoxicated public disturbance.

Thyes was released on a $1,000 bond on January 28, 2019, and is due in district court on April 19, 2019.

