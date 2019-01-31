Sobriety Checkpoint to be Conducted in St. Mary’s County This Weekend

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other agencies, will be conducting a roadside sobriety checkpoint during the evening of Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, on Route 4 in California.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will also be conducting a roadside sobriety checkpoint on Route 4 on the St. Mary’s County side of the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge.

At Saturday’s checkpoint, law enforcement officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Drivers will also be checked for other traffic infractions.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recognizes that roadside sobriety checkpoints are highly-visible and efficient tools used in efforts against impaired driving.

Sheriff Tim Cameron asks that everyone drive safely and sober.

