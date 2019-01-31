Sue A. Tayman, 65

Sue A. Tayman, age 65, of Hughesville, Maryland passed away Friday January 18, 2019 at La Plata Hospital in La Plata Maryland after struggling with chronic respiratory illnesses. She was surrounded by family and friends.

Ms. Tayman was born July 1, 1953 to John T. Tayman and Helen L. Hamilton in Alaska. She worked for the federal government for 38 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Ms. Tayman’s husband George Seman, predeceased her. She is survived by her 3 sons and their families; Mr. Timothy (Susan) Tayman, Mr. Robert (Jannell) Pickeral, and Mr. Scott Newberry, several grandchildren, her sister Linda Riggleman, and a brother Mr. John (Beverly) Tayman and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Lee Funeral Home in Clinton, Maryland from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a memorial tribute at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham at 1:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the SPCA of Charles County Maryland