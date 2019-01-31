Hezekiah Driggers

On Thursday, January 24, 2019, HEZEKIAH “HEZZIE” DRIGGERS of Cobb Island, MD passed away peacefully at home. Born December 5, 1925 in Columbia, SC and son of Samuel and Jessie Russell Driggers. Beloved husband of Pearl “Jeannie” Driggers; father of the late Earl Driggers (Carole Driggers) and step father of Joanne Ridings (Gary Ridings) and their children, Kenny Andreas and his children, David Andreas (Karen Andreas) and their children; grandfather of the late Richard E. Driggers; and Cynthia M. Driggers Duncan; great grandfather of Camden J. Duncan and Emily A. Duncan. He was a loving dear friend to the late Danny and Mary Ager and was affectionately known as “Bookie” to their children and spouses.

Hezzie was a WWII Navy Veteran, member of the Destroyer Escort Sailors Association (DESA) USS Gatner DE60; USS Walsh APD 111 Plank Owner, life member of the VFW Post 10081, life member of the American Legion Post 0082 – LaPlata Maryland (63 continuous years) and life member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, District Council 51.

Relatives and friends may join the family for a memorial service at Cobb Island Baptist Church, officiating Rev. Joseph Blanton and Pat Blanton, 17608 Cobb Island Rd, Cobb Island, MD 20625, on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Visitation will be at 11:30 a.m. and service at 12 Noon. A private interment at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Charles County (2505 Davis Rd, Waldorf, MD 20603) or the Cobb Island Baptist Church (PO Box 540, Cobb Island, MD 20625)

The family kindly asks please no flowers.