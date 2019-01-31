Samuel Richard Buckmaster, Sr. or known as ‘Sammy”, 78, of St. Leonard, MD formerly from Prince Frederick, MD passed away on January 25, 2019 in St. Leonard, MD. Sammy was born in Prince Frederick, MD in January of 1940 to William and Mary Buckmaster.

Sammy attended Calvert High School and worked for State Highway Administration retiring in June of 1987 with 25 years of service. Sammy was an avid NASCAR fan, he also enjoyed to be outdoors and work in the yard. Another interest of his was reading the local paper to catch up on what was in the news for Calvert County.

Sammy is predeceased by his parents William and Mary Buckmaster; he is also predeceased by his siblings Della Pile, John “Bubby” Buckmaster, William Buckmaster, Lucy Buckmaster, and Rose Howard.

He is survived by his loving wife Norma Ann Buckmaster, whom he married in Suitland, MD in 1961. He is also survived by his children, Samuel R. Buckmaster, Jr. (Debbie), of Prince Frederick, MD; Gregg M. Buckmaster of Solomons, MD; Ronald W. Buckmaster of Lusby, MD; and Timothy L. Buckmaster (Jennifer) of St. Leonard, MD. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Amy Barrett, Michelle Buckmaster, Thomas Buckmaster, Alicia Clarke, Ken Buckmaster, Ryan Buckmaster, and Emily Buckmaster. In addition to children and grandchildren Sammy is survived by his sister Anne Hutchins of Prince Frederick, MD.

Pall Bearers for Sammy are Timothy L. Buckmaster, Thomas Buckmaster, Ryan Buckmaster, Brent Parrott, J.D. Denton, Richard McCourt.

Donations may be made in memory of Sammy to the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad.