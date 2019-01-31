St. Mary’s City Woman Arrested After Knife Assault

January 31, 2019
Ann Marie Owens,  42, of St. Mary's City

On Tuesday, January 29, 2019, Cpl. Handy, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 48000 block of Freehold Drive in St. Mary’s City for the reported assault involving a knife.

The investigation determined Ann Marie Owens,  42, of St. Mary’s City, was in a verbal argument with the victim when she grabbed a knife and was heading towards the victim in a menacing manner. A second victim intervened and grabbed Owens by her wrist; as a result, the victim sustained minor injury from the blunt side of the knife to the victim’s forearm, and to the top of the victim’s hand from the tip of the knife.

Owens was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault 2nd Degree and two counts of a dangerous weapon.

6 Responses to St. Mary’s City Woman Arrested After Knife Assault

  1. Big Bang on January 31, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    Looks like Penny from The Big Bang Theory

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on January 31, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    Second feature in 3 months.

    Reply
  3. Adam 12 on January 31, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    42 and that hair? Winning!

    Reply
  4. Rob Stark on January 31, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    Pink looks rough these days

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on January 31, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    Again?? Wasn’t she arrested last year?

    Reply
  6. Shawn 2 on January 31, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    Once again a knife used in a violent crime. If knives are available people will use them, ban all knives now!!

    Reply

