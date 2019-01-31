St. Mary’s City Woman Arrested After Knife Assault

On Tuesday, January 29, 2019, Cpl. Handy, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 48000 block of Freehold Drive in St. Mary’s City for the reported assault involving a knife.

The investigation determined Ann Marie Owens, 42, of St. Mary’s City, was in a verbal argument with the victim when she grabbed a knife and was heading towards the victim in a menacing manner. A second victim intervened and grabbed Owens by her wrist; as a result, the victim sustained minor injury from the blunt side of the knife to the victim’s forearm, and to the top of the victim’s hand from the tip of the knife.

Owens was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault 2nd Degree and two counts of a dangerous weapon.

