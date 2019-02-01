AUDIO: 16-Year-Old Reportedly Stabbed Multiple Times in Waldorf During Robbery

February 1, 2019

On Thursday, January 31, 2019, at approximately 7:20 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to 3080 Huntington Circle in Waldorf, for the reported stabbing.

Dispatchers advised responding units the 911 caller advised her son’s friend showed up at the door stating he was robbed and stabbed.

Crews arrived on scene to find the 16-year-old male victim with multiple stab wounds. Firefighters and emergency medical services requested a helicopter due to his injuries.

The victim was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2.


