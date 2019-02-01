St. Mary’s County Government Grants Liberal Leave for Employees Due to Inclement Weather

Due to inclement weather being experienced in the county this afternoon, liberal leave has been granted to non-essential County employees beginning at 2 p.m.

All St. Mary’s County Government Administrative Offices will maintain their normal schedule for the remainder of the day.

The following delays and schedule changes will be in effect for the remainder of the day:

All St. Mary’s County Administrative Offices will remain open.

All St. Mary’s County Public Schools will dismiss students at their normal time. All after school activities are canceled.

All Recreation and Parks facilities and programs will close at 4 p.m., this includes all after care programs.

Additional updates will be issued as warranted.