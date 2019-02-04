One Transported to Area Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Crash in Lexington Park

February 4, 2019

On Sunday, February 3, 2019, at approximately 3:00 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Great Mills Road and Prather Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and resting on its roof.

The single occupant was out of the vehicle.

The operator of the vehicle was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

Police remained on scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.




