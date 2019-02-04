Shots Fired in Lexington Park Under Investigation

On Sunday, February 3, 2019, at approximately 3:25 a.m., police responded to Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, for shots fired.

Police responded and searched the area, however, no victims or evidence were reported.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing over 15 shots and saw multiple vehicles and people on foot fleeing the neighborhood prior to police arrival.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office responded to Rodgers drive and searched for shell casings for approximately 30 minutes before returning to service. It is unknown if any evidence was recovered at the scene.

Police and Forensics Investigators returned to the area shortly after 6:30 p.m., on Sunday, February 3, 2019, to investigate and gather evidence.

Firefighters also responded to Rogers Drive to assist police with providing ladders to search rooftops.

