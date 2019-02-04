No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Rolls Over in Great Mills

On Friday, February 1, 2019, at approximately 8:15 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Brass Rail on Point Lookout Road in Great Mills, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one vehicle overturned and subjects possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a pole, with the vehicle resting on its side. All occupants were out of the vehicle.

Four patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office investigated the cause of the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

