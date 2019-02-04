One Transported to Area Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in Parking Lot During Disturbance

On Sunday, February 3, 2019, at approximately 9:35 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Precision Towing located on Point Lookout Road in Great Mills, for the motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Police arrived on scene to find an active disturbance in the parking lot of A&M glass with more than 10 subjects and two tow trucks/5 vehicles.

Fire and emergency medical services arrived on scene to find one male subjects with a serious leg injury and one female with minor injuries.

One patient was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 with non-life threatening injuries. One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office continues to investigate the cause of the crash. Updates will be provided when they become available.

